Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“Sir? Do you know where the office supplies are?”
It happens more often than one might think. Especially when I am wearing a polo shirt and khakis, the universal uniform of store employees. I don’t work for the store; I have a completely different job. But I also have a philosophy of work that informs my response. It’s very simple, and costs me little. But I like to think that in the long run, my small part contributes to a greater change in our community. And this response is rooted in a moment of great trial in Israel’s history.
The Babylonians broke Jerusalem and sacked it. They carried away the nobility, the educated, the skilled — anyone who might be of use to their empire. They were taken all the way to the Babylonian homeland and forced to settle there. The Israelites were angry at their disrupted lives, resentful at being told where to go and what to do. Many of them just wanted to wait out their time in Babylon and go home, but God’s take on their situation was different:
“Also, seek the peace and prosperity of the city to which I have carried you into exile. Pray to the LORD for it, because if it prospers, you too will prosper.” (Jeremiah 28:7)
Babylon wasn’t their home; it never would be. But God wanted them to act as if it were. He told them to take care of the community, seek out the peace and prosperity of the place they lived.
I’m no different. I live here in anticipation of a coming kingdom, but that doesn’t mean I ignore this community. I am on the clock, every day, working for a great employer who will someday transfer me back to the home office.
You DO work here. Put your shopping cart away, plus the one that was left out. Help other customers and show courtesy to the cashiers. It might not be your store, but it is the place where God has placed you. At the park, you are also there to care for the land. Pick up litter and throw it away. On the roads, you aren’t just driving your car, you are also sharing it with company vehicles. Give them a break, and be patient with them.
We work here. And if we all work here, we will all prosper for it.
Mike Beverly is pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.