Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
I know we all look to tomorrow with anticipation. We assume it will come, and with it all the manifestations of our labor. Yet there is a time appointed to die. Job 32:9 says, “Great men are not always wise: neither do the aged understand judgment.” The day is sealed in the bosom of Abraham. Matthew 25:13 tells us, “Watch therefore, for ye know neither the day nor the hour wherein the Son of man cometh.” The reality is tomorrow may never come.
Live as if you share the dream of the disciples. Luke 12:40 says, “Be ye therefore ready also: for the Son of man cometh at an hour when ye think not.”
“If Tomorrow Never Comes” is a song written by American country music legend Garth Brooks and Kent Blazy. It was recorded by Brooks and released in August 1989.
I interpret the song and apply meaning somewhat differently than others do, looking at it as it relates to the heart of mankind (rather than as a simple love song).
“Sometimes late at night ... ,” I hear God call and “lie awake” there praying. The world “is lost in peaceful dreams” of fulfillment. I hear no call to action from God, “so I turn out the lights and lay there in the dark.”
My mind crosses the boundaries of time and space. I know that, if I never wake up in the morning, Christ would never doubt the way I cherish Him in my Heart.
For me, “if tomorrow never comes,” He will know how much I loved him. I have tried in every way, every day, to show Him that He’s my only hope and joy. I am looking for His coming.
Now, the question (like in the song) becomes, if my life on earth is done and family and friends must face the world without me, is the love I’ve shown them in the past gonna be enough to last until Jesus comes for them?
John 7:6 says, “Then Jesus said unto them, My time is not yet come: but your time is alway ready.”
I have wondered about lost loved ones in my life. Did they really know Christ? Did I do enough to shine a light before them? If I don’t know that they knew how much Jesus loved them, I live with the regret that Christ’s true feelings for them might never have been said.
So, now, “I made a promise to myself” and before God, to walk each day in a way that shows how much He means to me, and “avoid that circumstance where there’s no second chance” to show how I feel.
So what I ask myself is: If I never see tomorrow, have I done enough for Jesus, to lay love upon their hearts? Will it be enough to last until their last tomorrow comes? And I encourage you to do the same.
If tomorrow never comes, make sure you have done enough to show some lost soul that Jesus loves them. Live each day as though tomorrow will not come.
Know God, know peace. Amen.
Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield, Virginia.