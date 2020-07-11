God has given us four clearly expressed conditions for revival of his redeemed people, and for the restoration of their nation.
Read II Chronicles 7:14.
God will turn His righteous anger away from His people, listen to their desperate cries, and be attentive to their prayers. In other words, the first evidence of real revival is that God begins to hear and answer prayers from heaven.
Read II Chronicles 7:15.
This occurs when God’s people “humble themselves.” God’s people must recognize their (our) failures in not loving Him “… with all of our hearts, minds, souls and strength,” (Deuteronomy 10:12) all the while renewing their commitment to do the will of God.
“Pray!” God’s people must cry out desperately for Him for mercy, completely depending upon Him and trusting until God hears from heaven. This is long-term commitment to pray… pray… Pray… and PRAY!
Read James 5:13-18.
God’s promise is that He will show compassion to His people, as in Jeremiah 33:3 : “Call to me, and I will answer thee, and show thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.” God assures us that He will forgive His people, cleanse them from their sins, restore His favor, His presence, His peace!
“Seek my face!” The people of God must turn to God with wholehearted hearts, longing for His presence, not just to escape from adversity, but to draw ever nearer to their Creator for mercy, forgiveness and for cleansing ... ever more leading lives reflecting Christ’s presence!
Once again, Jeremiah the weeping prophet tells us across the centuries, “Turn ye again now every one from his evil way, and from the evil of your doings, and dwell in the land that the Lord hath given unto you and your fathers for ever and ever.” (Jeremiah 25:5)
Almighty God hearing from heaven promises to “heal their (our) land.” He does this by again pouring out showers of blessing, and the outpouring of the Holy Spirit, ensuring a spiritual awakening among His Covenant People of the New Testament in Jesus Christ!
“Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh within us, Unto him be the glory in the church by Christ Jesus throughout all ages, world without end. Amen.” (Ephesians 3:20-21)
The Rev. Nathan M. Ware is pastor at Depews Chapel United Methodist Church in Kingsport.