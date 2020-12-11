You can almost taste the irony these days with “fact checkers” controlling much of what we read on social media. In an age that denies absolute truth can even exist, to “fact” check is rich indeed. There’s a good reason why you shouldn’t let it bother you though.
Call it postmodernism or relativism — who cares really what we call it — but many people today deny truth with a capital “T” exists, always citing their favorite mantra, “What’s true for you isn’t true for me” or “That’s true for you, but not me.” Therefore it’s more than ironic that these same people stand behind the notion of fact checkers. Again, I see this as a good thing.
Let’s forget that the fact checkers do not reveal their credentials verifying they are capable of correcting misleading information and no one has asked for your input as the social media consumer about fact checkers — forget all of that for a moment and soak up the acknowledgement from truth-naysayers that facts do exist.
If facts do exist, then truth which corresponds to reality can be known, or else who could say fact checking really works?
By the way, focusing on “truth” isn’t merely semantics. This isn’t academic ivory tower minutiae or trivial cultural details. This focus on truth truly matters — it’s at the heart of defending the Christian faith in this day and age. How so? If you can dethrone the standard of truth, you can declaw the Lion of Judah. That’s why, in case you haven’t noticed, there has been a concerted effort to deny truth exists for well over a generation.
So. Fact checking, as intrusive, obnoxious and irritating as it is in today’s social media world, is a win for conservative Christians (who by the way feel they are the ones being targeted by the fact checkers). Yes, fact checking is a form of suppression and censorship — which is only one battle, but in the war on truth, to have fact checkers (regardless of their motives) it is a win for the War on Truth. Facts being checked adds up to a concession from the people in charge of social media that truth exists and it can be known and understood. So think of the old adage, “You can win the battle and lose the war,” only here we are losing a battle (censorship), while we are winning the war (truth can be known).
Why is this even important to think about? For years, decades really, we’ve been told that there are no universal truths — which is a direct attack on the Christian faith. How so? Jesus can’t be “The way, the truth, and the life” if truth doesn’t exist and relativism is correct. If you doubt this is a national conversation, simply talk to any college student today. You’ll hear what’s being taught about the dismissal of truth on campus.
While Chrisitainty is inclusive, consider for example the Great Commission where Jesus says to go and make disciples of “All the Nations.” Yet, our faith is also exclusive in that it rejects the idea that “All roads lead to Rome.” Chrisitanity is a faith that believes the only one way to the Father is exclusively through Jesus the Son. This proposition is a problem to some people.
Our culture wants to declaw the Lion of Judah and swap out truth for tolerance. Not Christian tolerance, which respects your opinion and seeks unity in the diversity of ideas, but the other type of tolerance, which is really intolerant if you voice a different view from the mainstream’s. Today’s tolerance forces you to accept practices that violate your beliefs and values, and it accepts all views except from the people of the Christian faith who make absolute claims regarding Jesus.
We’ve been so blinded by the madness surrounding us we’ve missed this gift of “fact checkers.” Truth claims and moral absolutes have been under siege for over a generation, well before Joseph Fletcher’s infamous book hit the shelves in the 1960s, “Situational Ethics.” But today, for the cultural elites to acknowledge that the things you post on social media can be fact checked, they have implicated their own system, to say you can “verify” a truth is to open the door to saying truth does exist.
You see our word “verify” comes from Veritas, the Latin word meaning truth. When you read the words of Jesus, “Verily, verily” He is saying “True, true.” “Truth” is also the word in Scripture we translate as “Amen.”
So as much as I despise the recent advent of supposed fact checking on social media, I say amen to facts and that they can be checked and that truth is there to be known.