I serve a risen Savior,
He’s in the world today.
I serve a risen Savior
He’s in the world today.
I know that He is living,
Whatever men may say.
I see His hand of mercy;
I hear His voice of cheer;
And just the time I need Him
He’s always near.
That’s the first verse of my favorite “go-to” hymn. But that doesn’t mean I can sing it without a hymnal in my hands. (For the record, I won’t argue with those who question if I can sing at all.) Among my failings as a true believer is I can rattle off several hymns as favorites, but I’ve not memorized their lyrics past the first verse, or worse, just the chorus.
He lives, He lives, Christ Jesus lives today!
He walks with me and talks with me along life’s narrow way.
He lives, He lives, salvation to impart!
You ask me how I know He lives?
He lives within my heart.
That’s the chorus to “I Serve a Risen Savior,” and it’s why if asked I might well tell you my favorite hymn is “He Lives.” And it’s my favorite part. In no small part because of the enthusiasm and vigor with which I first heard it being sung by the congregation at First Broad Street United Methodist Church back in 2001 or 2002. In my mind I can hear then-Pastor Jack Edwards, who baptized me, each time I hear the chorus of “I serve a risen Savior.”
Another distinct memory is my first discovery inside a Methodist hymnal of John Wesley’s 1761 instructions on how to sing hymns in church.
My favorite, #4, is “Sing Lustily — and with good courage. Beware of singing as if you were half-dead or half-asleep; but lift up your voice with strength. Be no more afraid of your voice now, nor more ashamed of its being heard, than when you sang the songs of Satan.”
But it is tempered immediately by #5: “Sing Modestly — do not bawl so as to be heard above or distinct from the rest of the congregation that you may not destroy the harmony, but strive to unite your voices together so as to make one melodious sound.”
The chorus of “I serve a risen Savior” seems written to perfectly meld these two approaches. For me it is a challenge to find that balance. I want to sing it loud.
Two Bible verses that the chorus, and song overall, bring to mind:
Galatians 2:20 (King James Version): “I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me.”
Ephesians 3:17 (KJV) “That Christ may dwell in your hearts by faith; that ye, being rooted and grounded in love,”
I’ve long known I am not alone in the struggle to memorize lyrics to hymns I cherish. I got reinforcement on that a couple of weeks go when my personal guide around Dollywood was the park’s chaplain, Joey Buck. If you missed my subsequent article, one thing visitors to the park will notice this year is the Robert F. Thomas Chapel has been spruced up.
As we stood at the church house doors, Buck, chaplain at Dollywood for 12 years, said services at the chapel continue to be popular despite the COVID pandemic. A crowd still gathers, but instead of inside on the pews (originally seating at the historic Sevier County Courthouse), congregants join in worship on folding chairs outside. Buck leads the service from the front steps of the chapel.
He said one challenge has been the lack of hymnals, which have been available inside. It’s not unusual for worshipers to make requests for certain standards, such as “Amazing Grace.” But even then, without the lyrics in hand, the number of voices dwindles with each verse, Buck said.
I confessed even with a hymnal in hand, I am often one of those people who, on unfamiliar hymns, or when the notes are out of my range, might be mouthing, but not singing, the words. And without the lyrics, I’d be humming along at best.
My co-worker Rick Wagner, a fellow Methodist (he says, however, that he is a “country Methodist,” and I a “city Methodist”), pointed out that “we are notorious for singing verses 1, 4, and 5, or 1, 3 and 4.”
I’m doing that here with the lyrics of verse 1, the chorus, and will close with verse 3.
Rejoice, rejoice, O Christian,
Lift up your voice and sing
Eternal hallelujahs
To Jesus Christ the King!
The Hope of all who seek Him,
The Help of all who find,
None other is so loving,
So good and kind.
Happy Easter. Christ be with you.
Lyrics to “I Serve a Risen Savior” from hymnal.net, music and lyrics by Alfred Henry Ackley (1887-1960).