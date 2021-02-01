Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Readers from the era when Elvis Presley was at the height of his popularity probably remember the words from a song that he sang about believing. “Every time I hear a newborn baby’s cry, or touch a leaf or see the sky, then I know why, I believe.”
There are many belief bringers displayed around us. God is real. His creation produces more proof than anyone who considers it intently needs, to believe there is a God. Thus, the Word of God can be believed to be certainly true.
All the letters written in red represent the very words breathed by Jesus as He walked this earth and taught so many years ago.
Every time I kneel to pray and feel the power of the Holy Spirit fill me with His fruit, I know why, I believe. Ephesians 5:9 tells us, “For the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness and righteousness and truth.”
There is a great comfort in times of trouble and sickness, in knowing it is God in which you can believe and reach out to for deliverance. In Him, you can place your trust; in Him, you can lay your burdens down. Titus 1:2 says, “In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began;”
Many hold hope in the minds of men and their magic-working solutions and concoctions. Some of these may work by the hand of God; some do not. Place your trust in and believe Jesus Christ, who has been tried in the fire and found without blemish.
Trust that He is the answer to life and its running. Hebrews 10:23 says, “Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering; (for he is faithful that promised).”
I believe in the many promises God recorded in His book of truth, the Holy Bible. I believe that when Satan comes knocking on my heart and offers many escape plans, God has written my reply.
1 Corinthians 10:13 tells us, “There hath no temptation taken you but such as is common to man: but God is faithful, who will not suffer you to be tempted above that ye are able; but will with the temptation also make a way to escape, that ye may be able to bear it.”
I believe you can have peace, love and joy in the words written in red. Know God, know peace. Amen.
Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield, Virginia.
