Knowing about someone and knowing someone personally is a noteworthy difference. A lot of people believe that God exists, but they don’t have a relationship with Him. Reading about God in the Bible provides information; however, experiencing Him is a personal confirmation of His existence, power and character.
Moses asked the Lord to teach him His ways so he could know Him and find favor with Him. And he had the privilege of talking with God face to face in the “tent of meeting” in the wilderness (Exodus 33:7-13). Paul’s close relationship with the Lord generated his request for God to give His people the Spirit of wisdom and revelation, so they may know Him better (Ephesians 1:17). “Know” used in that verse refers to being intimately familiar. When we desire to know someone, there is no substitute for spending quality time together. The same is true of one’s relationship with the Lord. The more time we spend with Him in prayer and studying the Bible and following Jesus’ instructions, the more He reveals Himself to us through knowledge and experience.
We’ll never understand God completely, but His knowledge is complete about us. Besides creating us, He examines our hearts and minds. God told Jeremiah that He knew him even before He formed him in his mother’s womb (Revelation 2:23; Psalm 7:9; Proverbs 5:21; Jeremiah 17:10,1:5).
Jesus called Zacchaeus, Simon, Nathaniel and Paul by name without any introduction. He knows who every person is and what he/she is thinking (Matthew 12:25). He knows you better than you know yourself, including the number of hairs on your head and your future. Furthermore, “the Lord knows those who are his” (2 Timothy 2:19).
Jesus declared, “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only he who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. Many will say to me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name, and in your name drive out demons and perform many miracles?’ Then I will tell them plainly, ‘I never knew you. Away from me, you evildoers!’” (Matthew 7:21-23). That verse’s Greek word for “knew” means bond or relationship.
Doing good works in Jesus’ name doesn’t qualify anyone for heaven. A demon beat up a priest’s sons for trying to cast out evil spirits using Jesus’ name, without actually following Him (Acts 19). People can claim to be a Christian, but saying so doesn’t make them one. They may believe that Jesus is God’s Son and died on the cross for people’s sins, but demons also know that.
Genuine Christians regard Jesus as their Lord and Savior. That means personally receiving His sacrificial gift with gratefulness and experiencing a heart transformation, which affects one’s priorities and behavior. It includes honoring Jesus’ authority with willing obedience. Jesus doesn’t acknowledge “knowing” us unless we have a personal submissive relationship with Him. He said, “My sheep listen to my voice; I know them and they follow me” (John 10:27). David acknowledged the Lord as his shepherd in Psalm 23. Just like sheep, the longer we follow our Shepherd, the more readily we will recognize His voice.
Can you discern when God is speaking to you? If not, ask for that ability. Develop a stronger and deeper connection with Him by studying His attributes in the Bible, and applying His guidelines to your life. Jesus wants a close relationship with you and prioritizes a loving and sincere heart over participation in superficial rituals. Communicating with Him and doing what He says enables you to know Him better and to feel His presence and peace.
Jesus is God; everyone who earnestly seeks Him, finds Him (Matthew 7:7-8). He’ll reward your commitment to Him; in fact, the benefits of making Jesus your Lord and Savior are out of this world.