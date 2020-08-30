Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
There the angel of the Lord appeared to him in a flame of fire out of a bush; he looked, and the bush was blazing, yet it was not consumed. Then Moses said, “I must turn aside and look at this great sight, and see why the bush is not burned up.” When the Lord saw that he had turned aside to see, God called to him out of the bush, “Moses, Moses!” And he said, “Here I am.” (Exodus 3:2-4)
Years ago, when I prepared a sermon on this famous Bible story, I discovered a detail I’d never noticed: God didn’t place the burning bush right in front of Moses. Did you notice? The bush was off to the side, so that Moses had to go out of his way to check it out. Curiosity led Moses to the burning bush.
In his book, “The Art of Noticing,” Rob Walker offers 131 exercises to practice “noticing.” The book arose from Walker’s years teaching his art and design students to “discover joy in the everyday.”
The exercises are fun (for example: change your route today; search for the source of a sound you hear; if you want a picture, don’t photograph — draw), but the problem Walker addresses is serious: If we let others control our attention, we will fail to pay attention to the things that matter to us.
Smart phones, ads, social media, and 24-hour news all demand our attention, whether crisis or trivia. Instead of savoring our days, we may wish to fast-forward to a happier year. As Walker writes, “the time to pause and pay attention has never been so important.”
There are times when, despite our good intentions, we become too wrapped up in our own affairs. When we go through the day distracted, we miss beautiful details. We lose sight of others. We pass over blessings. Surely Moses began that day expecting to tend the sheep as usual. I wonder what his turning-aside taught him about God’s presence?
Remember how Jesus prompted those around him to pay attention — consider the lilies, therefore keep watch, let anyone with ears listen! That applies to us, too. How has God gotten your attention in the past? How might God be trying to get your attention today?