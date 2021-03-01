Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
How many things in life do we take for granted? We don’t really appreciate electricity until something unforeseen causes the power to go off. So many people recently experienced losing not just their electricity but also their water because of a winter storm.
We take for granted that the shelves in the grocery stores will always be fully stocked, that the water will continue to flow into our homes, that electricity will always be available, and that there will be fuel for our vehicles.
According to Exodus 15-17, after experiencing God’s miraculous deliverance from Egypt, the children of Israel were only a few days into their wilderness journeying when they began to complain because things were not going as easily as they hoped. God miraculously fed the nation with heavenly manna each morning, and yet after a period of time, the people got tired of it, started complaining and even wished they were back in Egypt, eating the food they used to eat there.
One of the evidences that we are taking our blessings for granted is when we start complaining. Instead of thanking God for what we have, we complain and wish we had something else. You can be sure that if God did give us what we asked for, we would eventually complain about that.
Most of us have plans for the rest of the week and maybe even for weeks in advance. We simply assume we are going to be here and that our lives will proceed according to our plans. But things happen, don’t they? And we don’t want to think, even for a moment, that our lives could be interrupted by the weather, a financial setback or a pandemic.
But even more than water, food and electricity, this past year perhaps has reminded us like nothing has before of how we often take for granted the people God has placed in our lives. How many of us take for granted the loving family He has blessed us with? How many of us are more thankful today for our church family than we were a year ago? The list of blessings is endless, but the point is we all take things for granted.
How important it is that we remember the words of James 1:17: “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above...” Oh, if we would put into practice a line from a stanza of that favorite old hymn that says, “Count your blessings, name them one by one, and it will surprise you what the Lord hath done.”
Rick Meade is pastor at Lynn Garden Baptist Church in Kingsport.
