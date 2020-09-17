Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“For we know that all things work together for good to those who love the Lord and are called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8:28)
Methodists of years gone by traditionally greeted one another with, “How is it with your soul?” This custom apparently has been laid aside and overlooked as subsequent generations have come and gone. A couple of years ago, this question was imprinted on a placard and placed near the entrance to the worship space at our meeting house at Sullivan Street. Perhaps it’s an important message that needs to be revisited by Christians of all denominations during this 21st century pandemic era.
This New Testament passage reveals a couple things that offer hope in the midst of uncertainty.
First, it gives assurance to everyone who loves Jesus that a greater plan is at work in our lives. God is in control regardless of what skeptics say. This is where personal faith enters the situation. The writer states that we can know and experience goodness. Andre Couch composed a song that is simply titled “Through it All.” The verses affirm that we learn to trust Jesus during good times and bad. What have you learned from these past months of social distancing and times of isolation? How are you incorporating this revelation into daily practices?
Secondly, each of us can be confident that we have been called to journey with the family of God for such a time as this. We are called to be faithful, without casting judgment or blame on another. We are called to bear the light of Christ in the midst of our own brokenness and distress. We are called to love the least of those among us. Our Lord said as we have done to these who are lost along the way, we have done unto him. When we reject someone because of differences, then we reject Jesus. We are all created in the image and likeness of God. How are you living out the divine call upon your life?
Another song says, “Not my brother, not my sister, not the deacon, not the preacher, but it’s me O Lord, standing in need of prayer.” May I ask, “How is it with your soul?”