It’s summer — the ancient mariner’s dreaded season of the “doldrums.” To be sure, most sailors prefer winter gales to summer doldrums. The doldrums occur in areas of the oceans near the equator where winds become notoriously calm for weeks on end, especially in mid-summer. Meteorologists refer to those areas as “inter-tropical convergence zones.” In such zones, upward air circulation can drastically reduce or eliminate surface winds.
No surface wind is bad news for a sailing vessel. If it lasts for a protracted period, no wind translates to no movement. No movement means rationing of supplies — most importantly, fresh drinking water. Entire crews have dehydrated to death while their ship floated listlessly on windless waters under stifling tropical heat. It’s death by the doldrums.
In “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner,” English poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge (1772-1824) recorded the experience of being stranded by the doldrums: “Day after day, day after day, we’re stuck. No breath; no motion. As idle as a painted ship upon a painted sea.”
For sailors trapped by the doldrums, it was a time of low spirits, fading strength, and losing hope. The doldrums not only took a physical toll but an emotional one as well. And it is the emotional sense that is conveyed to this day when people say, “I’ve really been in the doldrums lately.” Borrowed from the mariner’s jargon, “being in the doldrums” has become an expression for the human experience of listlessness and lifelessness, often associated with despair, despondence and depression.
A season of living in the doldrums is, metaphorically speaking, like “having no wind in your sails.” It’s as if life is going nowhere, as if life is stuck in a dead zone. And when it lasts day after day, the growing temptation is to succumb to a sense of helplessness or even fatalism. So how does one escape the doldrums of life? How does one catch a fresh wind in their sails?
The spiritual equivalent of sails filled with the wind is souls filled with the Spirit. In fact, the Greek word for “spirit,” which is “pneuma,” can also be translated “wind” or “breath.” So to escape the doldrums of life, one needs the Spirit of life. From whence comes this Spirit? In Romans 8:2, Paul says, “The Spirit of life is in Jesus Christ.” But for that Spirit to fill our souls, we must be in fellowship with Jesus. His life in us and our life in His supplies the spiritually animating power to get us underway and out of the doldrums, tacking on a course that is Godward, Christward and Heavenward.
In this summer season, let us be found in full-sailed fellowship with Jesus. On the ocean and in life, doldrums are a dreaded dilemma. On the sea, the way out is wind. In life, the way out is also wind — that is, the Holy Wind, the Holy Breath, the Holy Spirit of God. May His Spirit in the Church be counted before the world as a ship of rescue on which many would gladly board to escape the doldrums of a lost and dying world. All aboard! Anchors aweigh! Let’s set sail! The Lord’s Church is open and ready to catch the fresh wind. There’s plenty of room for you!
Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church in Kingsport.