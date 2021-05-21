Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
What is your reaction when someone speaks the word “homelessness?” Some respond with thoughts of compassion and pity. Some respond with looks of disgust, while others are simply fearful. The reality is that many people are afraid of that with which they are not familiar. Our human nature does not typically enjoy getting beyond our comfort zone. We opt to turn a deaf ear or simply look another way to avoid contact or communication with those not in our circle of familiarity.
The reasons for homelessness are more than any one person can address at a single setting. As a pastor engaged with the unhoused population of our city, I can offer few solutions. No doubt, mental illness is a leading factor. Addictions of all kinds contribute to the frequency of such cases. Prison records and previous history often make a difference in whether permanent and sustainable housing is even available. Economic status and social standing can sometimes deter an otherwise qualified person from achieving stability.
A young man grew up in this city and graduated here. Aged early twenties and homeless due to mental challenges, he often seeks spiritual and physical comfort at our storefront church. One day he came to my office, with a jacket wrapped around his arm. He said, “Pastor, I just did something bad.” He removed the coat and blood was spurting heavily from his wrist. He had quietly entered the men’s room and slashed his wrist.
Jesus traveled in a little boat across the Sea of Galilee and encountered a homeless man. Everybody was afraid of him and authorities could not subdue him. He was naked, screamed out in torment, and cut himself with sharp stones.
In response to our Lord, he clearly said, “My name is Legion, for we are many.” I understand that scripture in a way I never would without interaction with multiple homeless friends daily. I now know the true interpretation of those words. Faces are different and names and identities change, but the sad truth is, they are many in our world and in every city. They cry out for mercy, sometimes in frustration and confusion.
Don’t ever forget that Jesus Christ was often homeless too. Birds had nests and foxes had dens in the earth, but the Son of Man had nowhere to lay his weary and sacred head. Jesus lived that way in order to identify with the least of these. He loves every homeless person as he loves everyone. All humankind is created in God’s image, and lives are precious. The next homeless person might be someone you love. Perhaps it might be you. It can happen to any of us.
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor of Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.