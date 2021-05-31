Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
Jesus taught us that we should not worry about our lives: “Therefore, I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes?” (Matthew 6:25, NIV).
In the verses that follow, Jesus explains to us, if we worry, we will not benefit from this mental exercise and marathon. In fact, chronic worrying may subtract years from our lives. Jesus explains the birds of the air will have food to eat and the lilies of the valley will be fully adorned in their beauty. As God fed the birds and adorned the lilies of the valley with their splendor and beauty, will He not provide a means to feed and clothe us?
Instead of worrying about food, drink or dress, Jesus says, “But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.” (Matthew 6:33, NIV).
If we seek to put God first in our lives, then God will ensure the mentioned needs are met! If we put God and what He has taught us we should do first in our lives, He will help us. This does require much faith.
Life certainly does provide us with many faith-building experiences! As we see Him faithfully meeting our needs, that builds our confidence. As our confidence grows, our blind faith strengthens.
Taking these thoughts into account, where does one go from here? How do we refrain from being anxious? Is there a book we can read? Can we attend psychotherapy and determine the answers and solutions to our anxieties? How can we build resiliency and strength? Is there a song we can sing or a melody we can hum? I guess to each their own!
Hmmmm … I’ve got a better idea!
In the midst of our storms, please know God is in control. He will never leave us, nor forsake us (Deuteronomy 31:6). We should fear no evil because He is with us (Psalm 23:4). When the righteous cry for help, He will hear and rescue them (Psalm 34:17). Put your trust in God!
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:6-7, NIV)
Many blessings to you!James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.
