Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.It was a hot July day in Kingsport. The grass wasn’t yet crispy, but it was definitely getting there. The rains hadn’t helped at all; the humidity just made everything worse. Sweat was pouring down the sides of my face as I caught movement out of the corner of my eye. The front door opened, and a blonde 4-year-old ventured outside onto the porch, clutching a large plastic cup.
Eyes wide as saucers, she set the cup down at the edge of the porch and waved. I shut the mower off and advanced. Eyeing the sweat stains, grass and bleeding cut on my leg (where did that come from?), she backed into the house and closed the door. Sitting there on the corner of the porch was a tall cup of ice water. I picked it up and sipped it.
Those of us who have worked in the sun know there is no feeling like that of a cool cup of water on our lips, in our throats, and in our systems. I could feel my entire body cooling down. It was the most welcome moment of my day, and I relished it.
A cool, tall glass of water looks inviting, especially when we are thirsty. It is cool to the touch and feels good in the hand, or pressed to the forehead. But it is meant for us to drink it. That is how we receive the full benefit of it. It is meant to be completely internalized.
“On the last and greatest day of the festival, Jesus stood and said in a loud voice, ‘Let anyone who is thirsty come to me and drink. Whoever believes in me, as Scripture has said, rivers of living water will flow from within them.’[c] By this he meant the Spirit, whom those who believed in him were later to receive. Up to that time the Spirit had not been given, since Jesus had not yet been glorified.” (John 7:37-39)
The Word of God in Scripture is pleasing to the ear and engaging to read and study; but for the Spirit of God to truly water our souls, we need to take a further step and imbibe it. In this way, our thirsty souls are replenished and strengthened even when the heat is at its worst. Don’t just read the word; drink it in, and be blessed!