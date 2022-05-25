Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Summer is nigh, and thoughts turn to graduation from school, vacation from work, and, yes, perspiration from the heat. Many would rather skip the ‘heat’ part, but most would admit to loving warm summer nights.
As poet Leonard Cohen writes, “The summer night is fragrant with a mighty expectation of relief.” And, indeed, it is sweet relief that many crave as the summer of 2022 commences.
Rising gas prices, increasing consumer shortages, growing social strife and looming global tension portent the proverbial “long, hot summer.” Those are seasons when heat is not just an air temperature but a life temperament. So how do we “beat the heat?”
In Psalm 121:6-9, the reminder goes forth that in God’s watch-care “the sun will not smite you by day, nor the moon by night; for the Lord will protect you from evil, keep your soul and guard your going out and your coming in.”
The Psalmist was likely writing commensurate with or pursuant to a time when God’s people faced the specter of imminent invasion. Thus the sun’s wilting heat and the moon’s haunting shadow became metaphors for threats to national well-being. Moreover, the “protecting,” “keeping” and “guarding” became descriptors for God’s sovereign custody that extends, not only to the nation, but to the individual body, mind, heart, spirit and soul.
In the New Testament, those descriptors are fulfilled by Jesus Christ, the Son of God. That is why He is called “the Shepherd and Guardian of our souls” (1 Peter 2:25). So in context, the Son protects us from the sun. What an awesome irony!
When the scorching heat of life bears down, there is comfort to know God’s safekeeping. It’s like the experience of a cool breeze on a warm summer night. Ah, sweet relief! So as the prospect of a “long, hot summer” arrives, let us be reminded that when “the heat is on” — by faith in Jesus — we can “take the heat.”
And, when you put on your sunscreen, be sure to remember the greatest protection and relief is the Son’s screen.
Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church in Kingsport.