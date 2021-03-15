Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Dr. Joyce Dungan, a nurse theorist, has proposed the “Model of Dynamic Integration” regarding people. She views humans in a triad configuration: body, mind and spirit. While treating a patient, the individual should be assessed in the three domains identified; treat the patient as an entire entity in order to achieve optimal improvement of health and recovery from their adverse condition.
The strength of this theoretical view is the patient will be thoroughly assessed and any known deficits will be treated with the best possible outcome anticipated.
We know, in order to have a healthy body, we should consume a proper diet consisting of protein, fruits and vegetables with limitations regarding starches and carbohydrates.
Additionally, in order to have a healthy mind, we should keep our brain active with cognitively challenging activities that will stimulate growth. Sleeping well, consuming a proper diet, reading, involvement in mentally challenging activities, puzzles and games, as well as other stimulating activities, will help with strengthening our mind.
Regarding our spirit, growing in this regard may be a bit more of a challenge. The spiritual aspect of humanity is not consistently agreed upon, and there are some people who do not believe we have a spiritual characteristic of our being. From a Christian perspective, the Bible teaches that as one accepts Jesus Christ as their Lord and personal Savior, they will have the Holy Spirit (a manifestation of God) within them. In this regard, Christians have a spirit within them. As such, what should a follower of Jesus Christ do to achieve spiritual strength?
We have been taught to read the Bible routinely, which will help us to gain knowledge and spiritual strength. We have been taught to pray without ceasing, which is a practice that connects us with God and also provides us with much spiritual growth. Time with fellow Christians during Bible studies and worship routines also strengthen our spiritual stance. An active, daily, spiritually focused routine will help us to achieve spiritual growth and strength.
Self-exploration considerations: From a spiritual perspective, am I strong or weak? What do I need to engage in on a routine basis to gain greater spiritual strength? Do I need to do the following more often: read the Bible, spend time in prayer, attend Bible studies, or engage in congregational worship practices? Does practice make perfect? Maybe not. But, we should strive for excellence in our spiritual walk. Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is a volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.
