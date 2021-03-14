KINGSPORT — With Easter just a few weeks away, church leaders across the region are already planning ways to safely hold worship services.
While the pandemic has presented a number of challenges for congregations over the last year, one of the biggest challenges on Easter will be accommodating larger crowds while also maintaining social distancing. The Times News recently spoke to three local pastors to find out how they plan to make this happen.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Pastor Scottie Burkhalter said he and other church leaders have kept a close eye on local COVID-19 case metrics when planning their Easter service. For now, the plan is to hold a 10 a.m. drive-in worship service in the church parking lot, something the church has been offering every week since last summer.
For those who aren’t sure how it works, Burkhalter said churchgoers will pull into the parking lot and tune into the church’s FM radio station, 99.7 WHLT. They can sit in their vehicles and listen to Burkhalter’s sermon while watching him preach from an outdoor lectern.
While the basics will remain the same for the Easter service, Burkhalter said there will be one twist.
“We’re going to invite people to bring lawn chairs and sit out beside their cars, so that’ll be neat for us,” Burkhalter said, adding that speakers will be set up on the grounds so that people can hear the sermon from outside their vehicles.
“We have plenty of space, because we have three lots,” Burkhalter said. “We have the drug store across the street, we have our field, plus we have our parking lot here, and we haven’t run out of spaces yet.”
First Baptist Church
Pastor Marvin Cameron said the church plans to offer three in-person services for Easter this year, but each will require reservations to ensure social distancing can occur.
“At 8:15 on Easter morning, we’ll have our contemporary service, and all these are in the sanctuary,” Cameron said. “At 9:45, we’re going to have a family-friendly service, where we’re encouraging our families with children to be participating, as well as other people but particularly them. Then at 11:15, we’re going to have a traditional Easter service.”
Reservations for each service will open two weeks before Easter on the church’s website, www.fbckpt.org. Cameron said each service will be limited to 260 people, given the size of the sanctuary and the need to social distance. If there is an overflow crowd, Cameron said spaces will be available in the atrium to watch the services on screens.
‘We won’t have a full choir,” Cameron said. “We will be able to have some small ensembles beginning Palm Sunday in our traditional service. I guess the most different thing will be the inclusion of that family service, when we’re going to really focus on families with children.”
First Broad Street United Methodist Church
Lead Pastor Randy Frye said church leaders hope to offer four morning services on Easter Sunday: two at 8:30 and two at 10:45. Due to the capacity limits put in place to maintain social distancing, the church would be able to hold only 400 people total across the four services, which is four times less than previous years, Frye said.
“So what we’re looking at, and we haven’t finalized the plans, but right now we will have the four services — two traditional, two contemporary — and then at 9:45, we’re looking at an outdoor service on our lawn,” Frye said. “We really feel that we’ll have a lot of people there, because you’re outside, it’s the first Sunday of April, the weather hopefully will be cooperative. Social distancing is not an issue. It’s not very difficult to achieve when you’re outside.”
Frye said the church held outdoor Sunday evening services in September that were well-attended, so church leaders are already familiar with the logistics of making an outdoor service happen. People will need to make reservations for each indoor service due to the capacity limits, but the outdoor service won’t require reservations.
“You’d bring your own chair and just spread out on that lawn,” Frye said. “I could see us having upwards of 200 people at that service.”