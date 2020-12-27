Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
In modern-day contemporary world views, people view a country’s ruler or leader as someone with great power and prominence. Likewise, they see a supreme ruler’s child as someone who has a fantastic future filled with much hope, promise, and great expectations. I suppose a child with this much potential and promise would have an easy life and not have to worry much about their future. A very small percentage of humanity could expect this future consisting of great expectations.
As we turn to the Bible, we learn that God has many great qualities and attributes. He is omnipotent, meaning all-powerful (Jeremiah 32:17, NIV); omniscient, meaning all-knowing (Psalm 147:5, NIV); omnipresent, which means everywhere (Psalm 139, NIV); and nothing matches or surpasses His might and power.
The Holy Spirit, a manifestation of God, has many great qualities referenced as fruit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness and faithfulness (Galatians 5:22-23, NIV). For individuals who accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and personal Savior, they will be filled with the Holy Spirit and may have these qualities as well.
In the Bible, we learn about God’s Son, Jesus Christ, and being that He is God’s Son, it would be easy to imagine that he would be a great earthly ruler. As we read in the Bible, we know that Jesus came to earth to become the Lord and Savior for those who profess faith and belief in Him that He is God’s Son (Romans 10:9-10; Romans 10:13; John 3:16; NIV). The Bible also reflects that Jesus did not come to earth to sit on a throne and be spoiled and pampered: He came to earth to pay our sin debt, and in the duration of His ministry, he was a servant.
During Jesus’ ministry on earth, his mission focus was to take care of and serve others. He did not come to earth to be served, but to serve.
As you read through the New Testament, you repeatedly see where Jesus was a servant to mankind.
Mark 10: 43-45 (NIV) tells us, “Not so with you. Instead, whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant, and whoever wants to be first must be slave of all. For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.”
Luke 22:27 (NIV) says, “For who is greater, the one who is at the table or the one who serves? Is it not the one who is at the table? But I am among you as one who serves.”
Luke 12:37 (NIV) says: “It would be good for those servants whose master finds them watching when he comes. Truly I tell you, he will dress himself to serve, will have them recline at the table and will come and wait on them.”
As we move forward in life, how can we adopt a way of thinking and subsequent actions that would reflect the teachings and actions of Jesus Christ? As we reflect on ourselves, how can we be a servant to others in a way that would mirror what Jesus taught and demonstrated?
Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is a volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.