By HOBBIE MCCREARY
With all that is happening in our world, many are discouraged and frustrated, saying there is no hope. Political, economic and racial issues, wars, crime, sin and depravity are issues that can leave us feeling as if there is no hope for the future. A lack of hope can stifle our desire to serve the Lord; it can cause us to come to the place where we say, "What's the use?"
Writing to the church at Corinth, which was going through many problems with some denying the reality of the resurrection, Paul spends an entire chapter reminding them that even with all their problems, they can live in the hope of the resurrection and have a solid foundation for an absolute hope as believers.
Peter wrote in 1 Peter 1:3, “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, which according to his abundant mercy has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead,” and I see three truths from this verse and 1 Corinthians 15:58.
First, notice the People of hope. Those who have a relationship with Jesus possess a great hope. Paul calls us, “my beloved brethren” referring to the children of God, not just in Corinth, but saints of all ages, including you and me.
Children of God know they are grace-delivered and glory-destined. Believers are delivered out of the depravity and deadness of sin by the amazing grace of God and now possess a powerful hope of a bright future in heaven. Things may look bad down here, but our prospects are out of this world with mansions, streets of gold, jasper walls, loved ones and our Redeemer awaiting us!
Next, we see the Power of hope. We have a living hope which is a motivator to spiritual action for God’s glory. Being saved, sure and secure does not mean we can sit back and rest, waiting for death or the rapture, because belief always affects behavior and knowing Christ gives hope and motivates us to serve Him.
Lastly, notice the Promise of hope. If this life is all there is, with no eternity, no rapture, and no possibility of a resurrection — with only a grave to look forward to — then we would have real reason to despair. But Paul declares the blessed truth that there is a resurrection! Jesus Christ did rise from the grave! There is hope for those who have their faith in Christ which gives us Confidence and Consolation.
Paul tells us “we know” our work for Jesus matters and He sees our service for Him, while reminding us that sometimes the road is hard, sometimes the burdens are heavy, sometimes the work we are called to do seems endless and unrewarding.
But our faith will be rewarded.
Hope is powerful. It gets us through difficult times and helps us to remain faithful in serving the Lord. So, live with the confident words found in Titus 2:13: “Waiting for our blessed hope, the appearing of the glory of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ.”
Hobbie McCreary is pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Johnson City.
