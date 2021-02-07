Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
We are nearly a year into our experience of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hope is on the horizon, but we are not there yet; are we? Sometimes it seems like things will never get back to normal. And we may be tempted to ask, “How long?”
If we ask that question, we will join an army of people of faith who asked the very same question. But most of them waited longer than a year or two to see their faith become sight. One of the most memorable uses of the term “how long” comes from Psalm 13. David writes the following words as he awaits God’s intervention in his life:
1) How long, Lord? Will you forget me forever? How long will you hide your face from me?
2) How long must I wrestle with my thoughts and day after day have sorrow in my heart? How long will my enemy triumph over me?
3) Look on me and answer, Lord my God. Give light to my eyes, or I will sleep in death,
4) and my enemy will say, “I have overcome him,” and my foes will rejoice when I fall.
5) But I trust in your unfailing love; my heart rejoices in your salvation.
6) I will sing the Lord’s praise, for he has been good to me.
Read the pain in his words. Notice the depths of his sadness and grief. This is not a sadness that would be resolved in weeks or months. It is the same sadness some feel who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. We may be tempted to think God has forgotten us, if we find ourselves in that situation.
So what do we do after we say, “How long?”
I think we join with David to look back on God’s goodness to us in the past and to remember as David writes in the final words of this Psalm, “… For he has been good to me.” Just as He has been to us.
Marvin Cameron is pastor at First Baptist Church, Kingsport.