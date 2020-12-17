Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
I read recently that when the Powerball lottery jackpot hit $1.6 billion, a gas station clerk commented that people were buying two dollars’ worth of hope at a time. I suspect there is a certain thrill you get paying $2 for a piece of paper thinking it could result in a $1.6 billion dollar payday!
The reality is hope is a commodity most people seem to be missing today. Even people who don’t need the lotto payout need hope. When you look around our world, hope seems to be in short supply. We feel hopeless when it comes to politics, hopeless where our bank accounts are concerned, hopeless in regards to marriage or raising kids, or being single just waiting for that significant “other.”
There is also, unfortunately, a sense of hopelessness when it comes to our faith. As Christians, we look at this world and it is easy to believe we are spiraling out of control toward sudden doom, and even the gospel can’t change our trajectory.
But there is hope! In fact, hope has a name: Jesus!
Psalm 147:11 says, “… The LORD delights in those who fear him, who put their hope in his unfailing love.”
Christmas is the season that reminds us to wait with expectation and with the thrill of hope that comes in knowing Jesus while awaiting His glorious return. The world waited with hope for the first arrival of Jesus and now we anxiously await his second coming. In the waiting, we find the thrill of living in the confident hope and expectation of Jesus’ return. Waiting on Jesus means living for Jesus every day as if today will be the day He returns.
I’m not much of a thrill seeker. I’ve never jumped out of a plane, swum with sharks or climbed Mount Everest. But life in Christ is a thrill I am eternally grateful to participate in! It’s the thrill of hope in a life changed on earth and a life awaiting me in heaven for eternity that is beyond my wildest dreams! My hope and comfort in this life come from knowing Jesus in a personal way.
Don’t lose hope because of a virus that has hit our world. Don’t lose hope because of a contentious election year. Don’t lose hope when your marriage is hurting or your kids are rebellious. Because of Jesus there is hope in any and every situation. Jesus brings hope because His love never fails. When you embrace the idea that no matter what you face in life Jesus loves you and is walking with you, there is nothing that can rob you of hope. Have hope — Jesus delights in you!
Where do you feel hopeless today? Introduce your hopelessness to Jesus! Lay your concerns and burdens at His feet. Let Him carry your load and show you once again that there is hope because of His unfailing love for you.
Joel Owen is lead pastor at Grace Fellowship Church in Kingsport.