Many questions, doubts and fears run through our minds as we struggle from day to day. Amidst all of our troubles, we try to understand God.
Here are some of the issues we face in our congregation:
Some have a fear of being alone. Others wonder if God remembers them. Others ask, “Is there any hope of a revival?” Finally, is there a resurrection from the dead?
Various individuals find comfort in the Holy Bible; others look to the words of a song to find an answer. We have found comfort in both song and scripture.
Look at the first issue of being afraid to be alone. In the scripture, God said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” Turning our thought to a song, we find this promise, “Alone. Never alone. He promised never to leave me alone.” In the Bible, we are taught that God is always present. The song “Gentle Shepherd,” by Maria Straub, offers us these words: “Gentle Shepherd gently lead us. Guide us through this earthly maze. When the dark clouds round us gather, shutting out the light of day. Cheer us with thy glorious presence.”
Does He remember and love me? The words from an old song entitled “A Child of Jehovah” give us an answer. The song says, “He loved me of old, and he loveth me still. Before the creation he gave me by will, a portion worth more than the Indies of gold, Which cannot be wasted, nor mortgaged, nor sold.” The Apostle Paul writes, “We labor and suffer reproach because we trust in the living God, who is the savior of all mankind. Especially to the believer.”
Hope for a revival? These words inspire us: “Savior, visit Thy plantation; Grant us, Lord, a gracious rain ... Let our mutual love be fervent, Make us prevalent in prayers ... Break the tempter’s fatal power; Turn the stony heart to flesh. Lord revive us. Lord revive us. All our help must come from thee.” Let us remember revival comes through love and love comes through prayer. Jesus said, “Little children love one another even as I have loved you and you have loved me.”
When I was quite young, these words came across the airwaves in a song: “When the planes, tanks and guns have done all that can be done, let us turn to the weapon of prayer.” The Bible says, “The fervent prayers of a righteous man avails much.” Then we are told that there is none righteous, no not one. However, God counted Abraham’s faith as righteous. Let us conquer our problem of hate through faith and prayer. Remember always that faith without works is dead.
Will there be life after death? Is there a resurrection of the dead? In 1 Corinthians, Paul wrote, “If there be no resurrection of the dead, then Christ be not risen. And If Christ be not risen, then all of our preaching is yet in vain.” Also in the song “Ye Pilgrims that Are Wondering Home,” we read, “We need not wait but a few more days, then he will call us home. Where fear of parting ne’er will come in that bright world above. Where we’ll surround the throne of God and sing Redeeming love; and there I hope to see your face and join to praise the Lord.” Paul said, “If in this life only we have hope, we are of all men most miserable.” (1 Corinthians 15:19)
Be patient and wait upon the Lord and mount up on wings as an eagle. (Isaiah 40:31) We will never be satisfied until we are raised in His image and likeness.
Billy and Freda Bowen are pastors at David’s Tabernacle Church in Appalachia, Virginia.