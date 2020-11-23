Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
A college friend of mine worked for a regional bank in Villa Rica, Georgia. As a result, he was always handing out promotional items from his bank — in particular, pens with the bank’s name and address. We all carried pens from his bank for many years. My wife, as part of her degree program, worked a summer internship in the Ukraine. On her last day there, someone handed her a pen to sign some papers. She looked down and in her hand was a pen from that same regional bank. A pen had made it back into her hand.
My oldest daughter is coming home for Thanksgiving this year; a blessing that came about because of coronavirus restrictions. That our daughter, whom we raised to adulthood, is coming home to spend Thanksgiving through Christmas with us reminds me of that passage from Ecclesiastes 11:1-10:
“Cast your bread upon the waters, for after many days you will find it again.
“Give portions to seven, yes to eight, for you do not know what disaster may come upon the land.
“If clouds are full of water, they pour rain upon the earth. Whether a tree falls to the south or to the north, in the place where it falls, there will it lie.
“Whoever watches the wind will not plant; whoever looks at the clouds will not reap.
“As you do not know the path of the wind, or how the body is formed in a mother’s womb, so you cannot understand the work of God, the Maker of all things.
“Sow your seed in the morning, and at evening let not your hands be idle, for you do not know which will succeed, whether this or that, or whether both will do equally well.”
We aren’t always mindful of what we are planting, and it surprises us when that which we sowed sprouts up in our lives. Bear in mind, often the seed looks nothing like the tree, leaf, flower or even the fruit; but it is a result nonetheless.
What if we were more intentional about the things we do and the way we live our lives? What might be multiplied to our good, a hundred times over? What are we sending out, that we would welcome home with open arms? Let’s be as purposeful in our work as we are in our gratitude.
Mike Beverly is pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.
Mike Beverly is pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.