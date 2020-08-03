In these days of sorrow, we must ask if these tribulations are forevermore. Well, for some, the answer must be a resounding “yes and even more.” For those who believe and accept the Lord Jesus’ blood sacrifice, the answer is a reassuring no.
For them, there is coming a day when all troubles and tears will be wiped away. Jesus came as a man from heaven above and walked a path of sorrow that we might be with Him evermore.
“If thy children will keep my covenant and my testimony that I shall teach them, their children shall also sit upon thy throne for evermore.” (Psalm 132:12) Sinner, just believe the testimonies, confess your sins to God and ask forgiveness and join those moving toward life evermore.
Rev. 1:1-3 tells us, “The Revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave unto him, to shew unto his servants things which must shortly come to pass; and he sent and signified it by his angel unto his servant John: Who bare record of the word of God, and of the testimony of Jesus Christ, and of all things that he saw. Blessed is he that readeth, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written therein: for the time is at hand.”
Believers, hold fast to the promises and the goal set before you; therein is hope. “And in his name shall the Gentiles trust.” (Matthew 12:21)
Keep the faith and work, work, work!
2 Corinthians 1:10 says, “Who delivered us from so great a death, and doth deliver: in whom we trust that he will yet deliver us.”
Know God, know peace.
Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield.