Many of us make all kinds of promises we intend to keep but for some reason just don’t. We run out of time or things get in the way, and we overpromise. We have good intentions, but that is just not good enough.
There is one, however, who will do what he said he would do, every time; you can depend upon it.
Jesus said, “Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away.” (Matthew 24:35)
Does that mean whatever we believe and confess about the Bible will automatically happen? No, it will not! There is much more than that. In order for the Bible to work on your behalf, you must be in a relationship with the author. The terminology for that is being in Bible language covenant. It is an agreement between two parties that each have their own responsibilities and must meet their obligations before the benefits go into effect.
When Jesus died upon the cross and shed his blood, he made a way for us to come into a relationship with God the Father. When we are born again, we become part of the family of God through His covenant with all of the benefits that go along with it. However, we must uphold our part of the agreement.
This is what God said about his part: “My covenant will I not break, nor alter the thing that is gone out of my lips.” (Psalm 89:34) Aren’t you grateful God your father keeps His promises concerning you? However, we have our own responsibility concerning the agreement with God.
Even when we disobey God and don’t hold up our end of the agreement, God is still faithful and will help us like he did with the children of Israel. God heard their groaning, and he remembered his covenant promise to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. He looked down on the people of Israel and knew it was time to act. (Exodus 2:24-25)
Still, we are to be good stewards of what God has given to us, as illustrated in Matthew 25:14-30 in the Parable of the Talents and enforced in Romans 14:12, “So then, each one of us will give an account of ourselves to God.” Jesus said, in John 10:27, “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me.” We cannot only know about God, but know him and he us. Because of the great love he loves us with (John 3:16), we are compelled by love to obey him.
Trust the Lord today, rely upon his promises, and we can as David said in Psalm 16:8 say, “I have set the Lord always before me; because he is at my right hand, I shall not be shaken.” His word is forever true.
