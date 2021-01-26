Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
First let me explain I am at high risk to contract COVID-19 and more than likely dying from it, rather than just getting sick and recovering from it. I am morbidly obese, have COPD, diabetes type 2, hypertension, high cholesterol and am on blood thinners.
What gives me the comfort to not fear COVID-19? In 1972, a co-worker during lunchtime opened a King James Version Bible and showed me Scriptures where I could have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, not just knowing who Christ was. He explained to me from the third chapter of the Gospel of John, what “born again (saved)” meant and that accepting Christ as my Savior would guarantee me a place in Heaven for eternity when I died.
Additionally, this co-worker, Robert Wright (now at home with the LORD), showed me from the word of God that without being born again (saved), my prayers were going into thin air until I prayed for salvation, and then I would receive the LORD’S blessings and guidance from then on.
Also, He would comfort me in time of sorrow and tribulation. That being said, I became what biblically is described as a true Christian. Not by denomination or church tradition or rules, but only from the word of God.
Who can receive the comfort that I possess? That question is easy to answer. It’s you! Anyone, without discrimination about race, sex (including orientation), heritage or anything else, including ANY sins you have committed, no matter how big or small. Your personality or attitudes can’t prevent you from being saved and having peace of mind and everything. Any changes in you that are needed, God will instill in you.
How can I receive this comfort with this pandemic going on and have it everlasting? It’s a free gift of God, simply pray in Jesus’ name and recognize you are a sinner, and sorrowful for that, and believe Jesus the Son of God died for your sins (took your sins’ punishment) was buried and resurrected. Ask Him to come into your heart to save you and give you eternal life.
It’s that simple.
The Rev. Ronald C. Moss is an independent fundamental Baptist evangelist with Ron Moss Evangelistic Ministry in Fort Blackmore, Virginia. You can reach him by email at rockhound@sctv.coop.
