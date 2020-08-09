{div id=”SafeStyles1596776040”}Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.Anytime we are troubled and worried about the future, we find comfort in thinking about heaven. As Jesus prepared to leave His disciples and die for humanity’s sins on the cross, He comforted them with the words from John 14:1-3: “Let not your heart be troubled: you believe in God; believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there you may be also.”
Heaven is a reality and it is also a precious place because everything that is near and dear to the child of God is there. Here are seven, the number of perfection, reasons it is precious.
Our Redeemer is there. Hebrews 9:24 says, “For Christ is not entered into the holy places made with hands, which are the figures of the true; but into heaven itself, now to appear in the presence of God for us.” Everything in heaven will fade into insignificance when we see our Savior.
Our Relationships are there. We all have loved ones and friends there and as we get older, we have more friends and loved ones in heaven than on earth.
Our Resources are there. 1st Peter 1:3-4 says, “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, which according to his abundant mercy has begotten us again unto a living hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to an inheritance incorruptible, and undefiled, and that fades not away, reserved in heaven for you.” Since we are His children, we are heirs to everything our Heavenly Father has and one day we will receive our inheritance.
Our Residence is there. Jesus spoke about the many mansions and Paul said in Philippians 3:20, “... For our citizenship is in heaven.”
Our Reward is there. Matthew 5:12 says, “Rejoice and be exceeding glad; for great is your reward in heaven.”
Our Riches are there. In Matthew 6:20-21, Jesus said, “Lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust does corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal; for where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.”
Lastly, our Reservation is there. Revelation 21:27 says, “And there shall in no wise enter into it anything that defiles, neither whatsoever works abomination, or makes a lie; but they which are written in the Lamb’s book of life.” This is great news as we remember Jesus told us in Luke 10:20, “... But rather rejoice because your names are written in heaven.”
When a person puts their faith in Jesus as payment for their sin, they have a place reserved in Heaven and reason to rejoice. Jesus is and will always be the only way to enter Heaven. As He said in John 14:6, “I am the way, the truth, and the life; no man comes unto the Father, but by me.” Heaven is a reality and reservations are still being accepted.