Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“I remind myself that God is in control, and we’re always in his presence,” Sister Pauline Rodgers insists. “I will not leave you comfortless,” Jesus emphatically speaks in John 14:18. “I will come to you.” God in Jesus Christ through God’s Holy Spirit is always with us!
To the redeemed in Christ, this Bible teaching is a great comfort. To others, the very thought that God is ALWAYS present might be frightening, considering the sin one has committed, or the good left undone. Being separated from the presence of God leads to chronic insecurity and dread.
Despite sinful behavior, God loves us! “But God commended his love toward us,” Roman 5:8 teaches, “in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” Furthermore, Jesus insisted that He will never abandon us: “I will never leave you comfortless: I will come to you.” (John 14:18)
Jesus knows you and me completely, knows all of the burdens and griefs we bear. “Come to me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden,” the Savior declared in Matthew 11:28, “and I will give you rest.”
And, as the years accumulate and physical strength wanes, God knows one’s limitations and sufferings. “For I am persuaded, that never death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 8:38-39)
Please keep this comfort in mind as we proceed through this current health emergency. Jesus is alive and as close as our heart’s next beat. Are we listening to God in prayer through the difficult and dangerous circumstances we currently face? Jesus has always been “the good shepherd,” worthy to seek His guidance and protection.
Set aside a portion of each day, spending time in His presence and thanking Him for who He is and for your blessings. Follow up this holy conversation by reading His Word, while believing His many, many promises and watching how your faith grows right before the eyes of your heart.
“Come unto me,” Jesus said. You’ll never regret it.
The Rev. Nathan M. Ware is pastor of Depews Chapel United Methodist Church in Kingsport.