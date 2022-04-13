Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
The Feast of Passover was the setting for Christ’s final week. Jews across the whole of Israel gathered at the Temple to observe this sacred week of remembering God’s deliverance of His people out of Egypt. Jerusalem was hopping. The market was bustling. Religious activity was at its peak. And the adversaries of Jesus Christ had been plotting to kill Him.
They had plenty of motivation from different confrontations over the last few years, but when Jesus shared the Parable of the Tenets right there in their Temple, they knew something had to be done about this radical ... and now! His final parable let them know He realized they planned to kill Him, and this story was a clear warning to them of the impending wrath of the Father if you kill the Son. But events were already in motion, and Friday would be the day.
Jesus was surrounded by two convicted thieves as all three were crucified together. One thief challenged Christ by saying, if He was really the Savior, then save yourself and us, too. The other thief told him to pipe down. We are both guilty of our crimes, he declared, but this man is innocent. He asked Jesus to remember him when the Lord entered His kingdom. Jesus said, “Today you will be with me in paradise.” What a powerful promise!
Popular preacher Alistar Begg shares a wonderful speculation on what might have happened when the thief opened his eyes from death at the gate of heaven. It goes something like this.
Angel: So what are you doing here?
Thief: I really do not know. I just died on a cross and here I am.
Angel: Why should we let you in?
Thief: I don’t know.
Angel: Were you a member of the first church? Do you believe the Scriptures? Were you baptized?
Thief: No. Maybe. No.
Angel: Then why should you be allowed to enter this paradise, this heaven?
Thief: Because the man on the middle cross said I could come.
For all of us for all of time, this is the only acceptable answer.
We have the hope of eternity with God because the sacrificial death of Jesus Christ on the cross has paid the price of our sins. In total. We can add nothing to this powerful transaction. This is the meaning of the cross we wear around our necks or dangle on earrings.
As the sun goes down this Good Friday, let us all rejoice that those who call on the Savior have been promised, “He said I could come.”
Dr. Greg Burton is senior pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.