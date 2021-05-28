Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
“He must increase, but I must decrease.” (John 3:30)
Six little words in one verse of the gospel of John have so much theology, importance, truth and common sense that it’s taken me nearly three years of studying to understand what it means! I read the Gospel of John approximately once every three months. I recite these six little words several times a day without ever really understanding them. Then, less than 15 minutes ago in my prayer closet, God finally gave me answers; and I wish to share them with my brothers and sisters.
I have no idea how many times I have prayed that the Lord increase and I decrease in my life. I do not read and share the gospel to make God love me; He already loves me so much that he died for me, and you too!
Normally in my prayer, I tell God, “I do not know how to increase you in my life.” I feel like I’ve already done that to the best of what this wretched physical man can do. I’ve confessed to him, my Lord and Savior, that I do not know how to decrease the man in this earthly body.
That’s when his great revelation came to me. God said, “You can’t. It’s not in your power.” I humbly asked, “How do I fulfill this verse?” He simply said, “Trust me. I am the Lord your God and all the things that you cannot do, I can.”
None of his creations can exist for a split second without his love and grace. He made us and all creation to depend solely upon Him. And, as your Lord God, He knows exactly what you need and what you do not need.
Philippians 4:19 tells us, “But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.” For faith and wisdom, we depend solely upon God.
2 Corinthians 12:9 says, “And he said unto me, ‘My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. ... ’ ”
1 Corinthians 3:19, it says, “For the wisdom of the world is foolishness with God. For it is written, He taketh the wise in their own craftiness.”
These are just three of a large number of verses He gave to me, and to you, just to let us know He is God and we are not!
Robert S. Buchanan is pastor for Hunger First.