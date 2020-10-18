Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
At the Eastman Recreational Area, there is a short trail called “The Forest Walk Loop.” This trail always fascinated me when I was young because from here one can see the remnants of the system of pipes and pump houses that once brought fresh clean drinking water from the lake at Bays Mountain to the city of Kingsport. When one sees that stonework dam at Bays Mountain, one is struck by the lengths we go to for a pure source of water. It is said that we could never use the lake as a reservoir in this day and age; the people of Kingsport would drain it in a matter of days! A deeper, better solution was found at South Holston Lake.
There is a lot going on in the story of Jesus and the woman at the well; too much to go into here. Nonetheless, here stood a woman in need of a much better source of water. Desperation drove her out of her village all the way to Jacob’s well. And Jesus knew it. That’s why he said: “Everyone who drinks this water will be thirsty again, but whoever drinks the water I give them will never thirst. Indeed, the water I give them will become in them a spring of water welling up to eternal life.” (John 4:13-14)
Thirsty times can make us desperate; desperate for something clean, something pure, something that will sustain us in a time of loneliness, wickedness and despair. Worst of all, these things can drive us to settle for less than pure, less than wholesome, less than hopeful. But Jesus entered into the story at just the right time to tell us that what he offers is better and self-sustaining, all the way into eternal life. He is the source of a way of life that sustains the soul, enriches our lives and bolsters us against the toughest of times.
We live in an era when many supposed sources argue about what is “essential.” Jesus shows us through his life, death and resurrection what the word “essential” truly means. Neither food nor drink, clothing or shelter, friendships, relationships, success or failure matter next to knowing him and claiming him as the one who sustains us.
Jesus is the well in these times of spiritual drought. His water is free, his heart is pure and the well is deep. Drink up!
Mike Beverly is pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.