Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Gloom, doom and despair are perceived by many to be the overshadowing principles of the hour. We attribute these conditions as coming from a multitude of maladies flooding the world today. Look closer and you will understand that Lucifer, king of darkness and father of lies, is their author.
The Holy Spirit allows just enough of such calamities to creep over the land to fulfill God’s purpose. Nothing good comes from below. All good comes down from the Father in Heaven. “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning” (James 1:17)
John 8:12 says, “Then spake Jesus again unto them, saying, I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.” John 12:46 reminds us, “I am come a light into the world, that whosoever believeth on me should not abide in darkness.”
Isaiah 60:19 tells us, “The sun shall be no more thy light by day; neither for brightness shall the moon give light unto thee: but the Lord shall be unto thee an everlasting light, and thy God thy glory.”
I think, from these passages, we can clearly see that God is the light at the end of the tunnel.
“For ye were sometimes darkness, but now are ye light in the Lord: walk as children of light:” (Ephesians 5:8)
Know God, know peace. Amen.