Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Proverbs 14 is another of those chapters where there are so many possible topics for a devotion. But as I was reading through the chapter again and again, one verse stood out to me for this morning. And that is verse 26.
“In the fear of the LORD is strong confidence: And his children shall have a place of refuge.”
I guess with all that has been going on, that verse stood out to me as especially needful in my own heart. First of all, it says that in the fear and reverence of the Lord, there is “strong confidence.” The term “strong” actually reflects getting that strength from God Himself, and the confidence described is a confidence born of trust.
As I was thinking about the “place of refuge,” several different places came to mind.
There is the place of His sovereignty. He is God and there is none other. He is high and holy and seated upon a heavenly throne that has the earth as its footstool. I can find refuge in the truth that God is sovereign.
But then I can also find refuge in His love. The Bible says that God is love and that we can love Him because He first loved us. Aren’t you glad, when it seems like everything might be falling down around you, you can find refuge in the love of God?
Then we can find refuge in His omniscience. There is no place we can go that He is not there. He knows our ways, and the Bible says that He will direct our paths. How much more of a refuge can we have than to recognize the fact that wherever He leads us, He has already seen that place, and He already knows exactly what is there?
Then there is God’s omnipotence. I can find refuge in the fact that not only is God all-knowing, but He is also all-powerful. And what is so wonderful is, when we rely on Him in our weakness, that is when His strength is most clearly seen (2 Corinthians 12:9).
Truthfully, we could go on and on about each of God’s attributes and how they provide shelter and refuge from the things we face in life. But I will close with this wonderful promise that’s a definite source of peace and refuge. The last part of Matthew 28:20 says, “… And, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world.”
What greater refuge can we have than that? Surely, we have a wonderful place of refuge in Him, and we can put strong confidence in Him as we fear and revere His name.
Tim Price is pastor at Holy Mountain Baptist Church in Kingsport.