Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Earlier this morning, it was still dark when I went out to get the paper. I looked up and the number and brightness of the stars was amazing. I just stood there for a few moments and thought of the awesomeness of God.
This world seems to be in such chaos and disunity, but that picture I saw this morning when I looked up was just a reminder to me that God is still on the throne and in control. I was reminded of what David wrote, “When I consider thy heavens, the work of thy fingers, the moon and the stars, which thou hast ordained; What is man, that thou art mindful of him?...” (Psalm 8:3-4)
But here’s the thing — He is mindful of you and me. He does care. It’s incredible really to think that the Creator of the universe, the Almighty God who knows every star by name, would care about you and me as individuals. He knows about every detail of our lives. He knows the very thoughts that we think. Jesus said, “Your Father knows the things you have need of before you ask Him” (Matthew 6:8).
Don’t we all have those days when we feel forgotten? But know this: the Lord is thinking about you. The Lord cares about you and takes an interest in even the smallest details of your life. They might seem unimportant to someone else — but not to God. If it concerns you, then it concerns Him.
Friends, as we go about our day to day life, let us never stop being grateful for all that God has blessed us with, let us never lose the ability to be amazed by His handiwork, and may we always be thankful for the forgiveness, love, and eternal life that we have through Jesus Christ. I can’t help but think about the doxology we often sing in our churches: “Praise God from whom all blessings flow; Praise Him, all creatures here below; Praise Him above, ye heavenly host; Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. Amen.”
Rick Meade is pastor at Lynn Garden Baptist Church in Kingsport.