Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
It has been years since health issues began to prevent traveling trails cleared in the steep hillsides of the Big Ridge. One day not so long ago, a good friend asked permission to travel the trails. He was told the passing of time had most likely established barricades, and a chainsaw would be a necessary tool to carry along.
His report was as expected, yet moving. As I listened, my mind returned to the days when riding a four-wheeler on the trails was nice and easy. Regular maintenance kept them in that condition. Then came the doctor visits, sickness, weakness and work-prohibiting health conditions.
He finished by telling me he would come with friends and clear the trails of all rubbish and travel blockages. He asked for no pay, nor would he accept any.
As I reflected upon what he had said, my spiritual life appeared vividly before my mind’s eye. Yours may as well, if you dwell on the hidden truths in this story and in God’s Word.
I was born clean and pure. Life’s travels were smooth and easy. God kept me strong and cupped in His hands. But, with the passing of time, I began to clutter my life with little things I knew were wrong.
I began to look toward my own understanding. When I should have listened to those in charge over me, I did not. I became sin sick. I heard God’s word. I knew right from wrong. Yet I sinned and repented not. As time passed, what was once a clear path to heaven became cluttered with snares and evil blocking the route. Sin sick, footsore and weary, I traveled toward the easy road.
Then, one day, my best friend alerted me to the clutter in my life and offered to clean it up and make it forever suitable for travel to heaven. He flatly stated He would finish the work in me that elders had applied over the years. There would be no remuneration asked or accepted. He had already shed His blood to cover all sins. Seemed like a good offer to me, and I accepted eternal life in exchange for my spiritual torment.
Titus 3:3-7 tells us, “For we ourselves also were sometimes foolish, disobedient, deceived, serving divers lusts and pleasures, living in malice and envy, hateful, and hating one another. But after that the kindness and love of God our Saviour toward man appeared, Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost; Which he shed on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Saviour; That being justified by his grace, we should be made heirs according to the hope of eternal life.”
Jesus is a friend to all and will clear the accumulated garbage of our pasts and wash us pure and white: no cost, just faith.
Know God, know peace. Amen.
Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield, Virginia.