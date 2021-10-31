Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
“I think my favorite Bible story is Job. You know the one, right? Where Job is this great guy and God ruins his life just for sport? I like that story.”
My friend was a very outspoken religious skeptic (to put it mildly). He had asked a few of us Christians what our favorite Bible stories were. This was his response. To his mind, this story of suffering and forsakenness encapsulated the heart of God for the world. If God is so good, then why all the bad?
Reconciling the suffering of the world with the claim of an all-powerful and all-loving God is an old problem. Often, the old solution (particularly in our world) is intellectual arguments. Discussions of free will, human sin, a broken world — all of these are true. At different times, they may even be helpful. But they do little to touch the heart of someone stuck in the pit.
In the narrative, Job longs for the past when life was good. His present is misery and his future is worse: “I cry to you, O God, but you don’t answer. I stand before you, but you don’t even look. You have become cruel toward me. You use your power to persecute me. You throw me into the whirlwind and destroy me in the storm. And I know you are sending me to my death — the destination of all who live.” (Job 30:20–23, NLT)
The worst part for Job, as it often is for us, is that he gets no answer from God. For all Job’s questions and all his pain and all his protests, God is utterly, agonizingly silent. But, eventually, God does answer.
What I find fascinating is not so much what God says as where he says it from: “Then the LORD answered Job from the whirlwind. …” (Job 38:1, 40:6, NLT)
Job felt as though he’d been thrown into the whirlwind, swept up in a calamitous storm; he was lost, anchorless and rudderless on a storm at sea. And where was God in the midst of this chaos? Well, he was in the whirlwind too.
All of us will face periods of suffering. And all of us will minister to people in the midst of pain and suffering too. There is no one who cannot, at some point, identify with Job’s suffering in the storm. But this is the Gospel: in the midst of the whirlwind, God chooses to identify with Job’s suffering too. At the eye of the storm, there stands a cross.
When (not if) you are in the storm yourself, know this is the very place God will speak most profoundly.
Stephen Hopkins is pastor at Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church in Kingsport.