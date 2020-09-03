Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Has that Groundhog’s Day feeling hit you lately? Do you feel like you’re reliving the same day over and over or, like déjà vu, you’ve been here before? Can you even remember what day of the week it is?
An Old Testament prophet named Jeremiah might have experienced Groundhog’s Day feelings, too. He spent untold days as a prisoner, was thrown repeatedly into a dry well or cistern, and stayed alive by eating one loaf of bread a day.
When Jeremiah emerged from prison, he found his hometown of Jerusalem completely changed. Foreign armies had devastated the town, carrying away captives and leaving few alive. Jeremiah expressed his heartbreak by writing the book of Lamentations. It contains some of the most hauntingly beautiful passages in Scripture as Jeremiah describes the desolation of both his country and his own heart.
In chapter 3 of Lamentations, though, Jeremiah lifts his eyes above his desperate surroundings to the God who reigns over all. He proclaims in verse 22, “The faithful love of the Lord never ends! His mercies never cease. Great is his faithfulness; his mercies begin fresh each morning.”
There are two simple but big takeaways to consider from this passage:
1. Now is not forever.
Each new morning begins fresh with new opportunities. One of the lies that we believe is nothing will ever change and it is simply not true. Was yesterday a failure? Today can be different. Every new day is an opportunity for a new beginning.
2. God is faithful.
He is always faithful. He is the same in our moments of weakness as well as our moments of strength. He is faithful when we are successful and celebrated, and He is faithful when we are criticized and grieving.
If you feel stuck in the monotony — whether you’re on top of the world or carrying the weight of it on your shoulders — remember, now is not forever and our God is always faithful.