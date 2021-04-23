Jacob was strong-willed and self- sufficient, but that wasn’t what God wanted in him. So the Lord arranged a night for Jacob to wrestle with a mysterious opponent, who eventually touched Jacob’s hip, causing him to have a limp for the rest of his life. Jacob had been relying on his own physical strength and mind, instead of on God. His limp not only generated his surrender, but also was a physical reminder of his struggle against God. Jacob never again schemed to attain the Lord’s blessings; instead, he ultimately trusted and depended on Him.
God will also “wrestle” us to break our will. And in our brokenness, He intends blessing for us. Because God is a good God, there is purpose in our suffering. Just as we discipline our children for their safety and for their future benefit, the Lord disciplines His children, too (Hebrews 12:5-11; Psalm 94:12).
Paul’s “thorn in his flesh” made him humbly rely on God’s grace and power. And God’s power is seen more clearly through weak people (2 Corinthians 12:7-10). Plus, the Lord desires our hearts and minds to be submitted to Him, which happens when we are in need, not self- reliance. Why does God want us to rely on Him? So that we remain spiritually close to Him and continue to mature in our faith as we learn to trust Him.
Our temporary lives seem to be a series of dealing with problems. As soon as one hurdle is cleared, there’s another. Yet, through each obstacle, our faith is refined and we learn more about God. That’s why man was primarily created — to have a personal relationship with the Lord.
Jesus referred to His followers as His sheep. Back then, sheep would be with their shepherd for years, which created a bond. Sheep would recognize and listen only to their shepherd’s voice, not anyone else’s. Thus, Jesus proclaimed, “I am the good shepherd; I know my sheep and my sheep know me. My sheep listen to my voice; I know them and they follow me” (John 10:14, 27). The longer we follow Jesus, the more we desire a closer relationship, and the more easily we recognize His voice with trusting obedience.
Are you like Jacob who struggled against God and His will, refusing to surrender because of your perceived independence? If you cannot wholeheartedly submit to God, be prepared to receive a “limp.” My limp was fibromyalgia. The fatigue, weakness and pain associated with this ailment certainly got my attention.
I wanted control — to plan and do things my way, but I became so feeble that I had no other choice than to turn to God and rely on Him for everything. When I finally surrendered to Him unreservedly, life became exciting and fulfilling because the Lord was so active in it. At first, He took away every symptom when I served Him in some role, and empowered me to perform the task. Now, the symptoms are mild, but I’ve developed a constant need for Him because He still enables me.
Having poor health and requiring God’s help taught me who is in control and who is not. I’m grateful for what He did to get my full dependence on Him. That new reliance initiated an intimate relationship with the Lord and has blessed me more than I could ever imagine. Experiencing God’s love in my heart, His power in my body, and the joy of serving Him in a whole new way is exhilarating.
Do you try to do everything in your own strength or do you trust God to work out your difficult situations in His way? Perhaps you’ve been trusting in yourself more than God, neglecting prayer, and not needing His help. Don’t wait to receive a debilitating limp before you submit to Him and receive His blessings. Remember that the Lord “is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to His power that is at work within us” (Ephesians 3:20). When you surrender your heart, mind and will to the Lord, amazing things happen.