Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
1 Corinthians 15:26 — “The last enemy to be destroyed is death.”
Have you ever really paid attention to the words of the hymn “How Great Thou Art”? They are beautiful, and they are stirring, and they should move us to a greater appreciation of who God is and of His majesty.
There is a line in there, though, that would cause us to pause IF we were listening: “when Christ shall come with shouts of acclamation and lead me home what joy shall fill my heart.” Those words are astounding because, in reality for the believer, the way that we are “led home” is through death. Most of the time we aren’t thinking about that when we sing the song; in fact, many times perhaps we are just going through the motions as we sing it.
However, if we did stop and listen to the words, they would cause us to pause, especially this line. In it the hymn writer is saying that death is joy for the believer. He is not watering down the sorrow of death or the struggle of death, but he is pointing us toward the greatness of God. He can take something as horrific as death and make joy come out of it. In fact, for the believer, death leads them into the presence of God and in His presence there is “fullness of joy.” The hymn writer is pointing us to the greatness of God. Yes! If God can take death and make joy, He truly is a great and amazing God!
We worry on this earth about many things: COVID-19, the election, the stock market, our own health, our friends and family members, and on and on and on. If we are honest, we definitely worry about death. You might say it is something we are all scared to death of. But we shouldn’t worry.
We shouldn’t worry about any of those things, not even death. That is the point of what the hymn writer says: God is so great that He even transforms death. That is astounding. Our last enemy, death, is transformed by the one who loved us first. That is the greatness of Almighty God. Let us take time to slow down and really listen, not just to the hymn, but to the brilliance of the word of God. After all, it is living and active, and it has the power to uplift us and to change us.
Jon Reed is senior pastor at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.