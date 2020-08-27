Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“Great Is Thy Faithfulness” is a popular Christian hymn, written by Thomas Chisholm with music composed by William M. Runyan, taken from Lamentations 3:23.
A series of mourning songs, Lamentations tells about the suffering of God’s people at the hand of their enemies showing that, even in their pain and turmoil, God had a preacher to remind them about His faithfulness and teach them to lift a voice in praise for His great, unfailing faithfulness to them.
How is it possible to praise God in suffering? Despite trials and troubles, Jeremiah realized who God is and knew if things went well, or fell apart, God would still be God, eternally faithful and giving hope in hopeless situations.
Like Jeremiah, we have times when life falls apart at the seams, but we have the blessed assurance of the unchanging faithfulness of our great God, knowing whatever we face, He will prove to be steadfast and faithful to us.
Jeremiah reminds us that God is faithful in three ways. First, God is faithful in His Grace. The word “mercies” reminds us it was the grace of Almighty God that brought Israel out of Egyptian slavery and kept them a redeemed people, despite their failures and wanderings.
We can be thankful that God’s grace saves us, for salvation is by grace through faith, and not works because Jesus died for our sins. Also, the same grace that seeks the lost secures us, despite our failures and wanderings, for we are eternally secure in God’s hand.
Second, God is faithful in His Gifts as the word “compassions” means a move of the heart out of love for another. God’s gifts are Faithful and Fresh as He actively moves in our life so, as we pass through storms and valleys, we have all we need on our journey.
God is sufficient for the need and we can be confident He will give us the strength to face trying times because we have the gifts of His Presence, Promises, Performance, Provision and Person.
While each new day brings its own problems, every morning God freshly provides what we need so each day witnesses a new, unfailing, all-sufficient supply of God’s marvelous, matchless, wonderful and amazing grace.
Lastly, God is faithful in His Goodness, always engaged in what is best for His children. My “portion” means He is a Satisfier and will always give us good things, a Sustainer meaning He will bring us through troubled times and not one word of His precious promises will He ever fail to honor, and finally, a Savior who will bring us out of our troubles and trials and deliver us from our sin condition, adversary, death and this pandemic.
God loves us and is faithful to carry us safely through as we face the battles, burdens, valleys, storms and trials of life so we can sing; “Great is Thy faithfulness! Great is Thy faithfulness! Morning by morning new mercies I see; All I have needed Thy hand hath provided; Great is Thy faithfulness, Lord, unto me!”
Hobbie McCreary is pastor at Grace Baptist Church in Johnson City.