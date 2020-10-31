Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
During difficult times, it is good to take comfort in the solace of the great hymns of faith. These hymns are not only great sounding songs, but they are sound theological statements, which strengthen our faith and proclaim Jesus Christ.
“Leaning on the Everlasting Arms,” written by Anthony Showalter and Elisha Hoffman, is one that brings great comfort. One day Mr. Showalter received letters from two former students who both lost their wives. He wrote back comforting them from Deuteronomy 33:27, “The eternal God is thy refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms.” While pondering those words, he penned the lyrics of the chorus and Hoffman wrote the three verses.
During times of grief and discouragement, this hymn and Isaiah 40:10-11 reveal many truths about the arms of God as first we see the powerful arms of God that Rule us.
Isaiah comforts God’s people in exile saying that after 70 years of bondage, God is coming and when He does, He will rule. With a hand of mercy, God is in control now, and with a hand of might, one day Christ will return to rule and reign. Aren’t you glad that God is in control and His hand not only holds the world but rules the world? Isaiah 41:10 says, “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.”
Next His powerful arms will Reward us. Revelation 22:12 says, “And behold, I am coming quickly, and My reward is with Me, to give to everyone according to his work.” This verse pictures the Sovereign power of God accomplishing the Sovereign plans of God.
Second, we see the Providing arms of God as He feeds His flock like a shepherd. While God is pictured as a powerful warrior that delivers the weak, He is also a gentle shepherd that cares for the sheep.
It is not enough to own Him as a Shepherd, for that only equates Him with the founders of the world’s religions. It is not enough to own Him as THE Shepherd, for that simply sets Him apart from everyone else. We must establish a personal relationship with Him that says He is MY Shepherd. As our shepherd, He is leading us to a place of feast and rest, making sure we are physically and spiritually nourished. Isn’t it wonderful that poor and wretched sinners can have close and intimate fellowship with the Master?
Lastly, we see two truths about His Protecting arms. “He will gather the lambs with His arm and carry them in His bosom” reminds us of His Carrying arms. Jesus has promised He would gather wayward sinners and give them eternal life, and He is the Shepherd that will carry us away from danger, back to the fold, and one day home.
We also see His Caring arms. Just as an earthly father leads with strong arms, there are times those arms can be sensitive as they wrap around a child. The Lord gently cares for His children, protecting us from harm. Nothing will happen to us that is not His will.
He will gather us in when we wander, gather us up when we fall, gather us together when we are dispersed, and gather us home to Himself at last; and all this with His own arms, out of which no one shall be able to pluck us. Maybe it is time to fall back into the “Everlasting Arms of Jesus”! They will never let you down!
Hobbie McCreary is pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Johnson City