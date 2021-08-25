Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Talking to people is an essential means of communicating thoughts, needs, desires, feelings and what is required in the moment to create harmony with everyone present. When you listen to some folks, they may be easy to understand, and they clearly communicate their ideas in a helpful and constructive manner with a positive outcome. I have often noticed people with good hearts seeking to help others typically demonstrate these positive communication skills with excellent outcomes.
When I think about the kind-hearted people who are helpful and good communicators, several Bible verses come to mind: “Gracious words are a honeycomb, sweet to the soul and healing to the bones” (Proverbs 16:24/NIV) and “Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.” (Ephesians 4:29/NIV)
Unfortunately, there are people around us who are self-centered and miserable and are not necessarily interested in communicating with others or being helpful in some way. There are people around us who murmur, backbite, slander and effectively demonstrate their ill-willed nature with no desire to be helpful for others. For these detrimental souls, I imagine their pride is their priority, as well as seeking to ensure personal gain. When considering individuals with these adverse qualities, several Bible verses come to mind: “But no human being can tame the tongue. It is a restless evil, full of deadly poison” (James 3:8/NIV), and “You brood of vipers, how can you who are evil say anything good? For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of.” (Matthew 12:34/NIV)
As I have described two types of communicators (good vs. bad), this is a moment of personal reflection for me. The Bible does teach me I should be quick to listen and slow to speak (James 1:19), two important aspects of good communication skills I should embrace. Every word that comes out of my mouth should be helpful for those who are listening and should help them in some way. Proverbs 12:18 (NIV) tells us “the words of the reckless pierce like swords, but the tongue of the wise brings healing.” Being cognizant of this, I should demonstrate wisdom and not recklessness with my statements.
As I meet people and talk to them, I seek to do so in a manner that would help them in some way through much encouragement and positive motivation. I should be quick to listen and slow to speak, so that I may have time to choose my words wisely — words that would help someone in need.
I am continually in the midst of weary souls who are physically drained and mentally fatigued, and my presence and what I say should be helpful for them. As I read the Bible daily, I seek to gain wisdom and knowledge and I ask God to provide me with the discernment to speak what would be helpful for His lambs and sheep. 1 Thessalonians 5:11 (NIV) is a good Bible verse for me to dwell on — one to guide me when speaking with others: “Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.”
Remember, “Gracious words are a honeycomb!” Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.