Jesus came on purpose and He came with purpose. Jesus is God in human flesh — we call this the incarnation: God became man for the purpose of showing us the glory of the Father and to live in full obedience to God’s ways in order to become the one and only perfect sacrifice for our sins. Only Jesus, the God man, could rescue and redeem mankind from our sin. John tells us in his gospel that Jesus “… came from the Father full of grace and truth” (John 1:14). This is incredibly helpful for us to understand in order to fully grasp the power of the Christmas story: Jesus came full of grace and truth.
The order of these two things is important. Jesus didn’t come spewing harsh truth telling us how terrible we are and shaming us into recognizing our need for salvation. He came, first, full of grace, showing us what it means to be at peace with God. Jesus ate with sinners; He called disciples from among the outcasts; He went to places most religious men wouldn’t dare be seen, all for the sake of showing grace in its most extravagant form.
But Jesus also spoke truth — even the harsh truth most of us shy away from. He told people to leave their life of sin; He instructed a rich young man to give away everything he owned because it was preventing him from really following God; Jesus even called Peter Satan to his face because Peter wasn’t on board with Jesus’ plan to redeem mankind; He called out the religious elite for their observance of the Law because they didn’t have a desire to love and honor God with all their heart, soul, mind and strength; and He held out the Word of God as absolute truth.
We can get off balance in these two areas, which is a mistake we make too often: we will either be heavy grace givers, or heavy truth tellers. If we are heavy on the side of grace, we can be guilty of letting people get away with anything and everything, having no sense of the fact there are things God says are wrong and that we should not do. If we are too weighted on the truth side of the equation, we will constantly be holding people to standards no one can keep without the ability to show mercy to them when they fail.
Yes, Jesus extended grace, but He also spoke truth. In coming to this earth, Jesus showed the world grace and truth, revealing that God was indeed on our side, looking to redeem mankind by restoring what sin took from us in the Garden: perfect fellowship with God.
This Christmas may God help us balance showing grace and speaking truth to the world around us as we make His glory known in our community.
Joel Owen is lead pastor at Grace Fellowship Church in Kingsport.