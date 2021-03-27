Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“Early in the morning, as Jesus was on his way back to the city, he was hungry. Seeing a fig tree by the road, he went up to it but saw nothing on it except leaves. Then he said to it, ‘May you never bear fruit again!’ Immediately the tree withered.” (Matthew 21: 18-19)
Jesus was busy during the last few days of what we know as Holy Week. This was his final week before the trial and crucifixion, and he was spending much time in and around the temple area. The gospel writers describe how he had entered Jerusalem riding a donkey. He watched the worshippers give into the treasury. He cleansed the temple and chased away the money changers. He prayed in the Garden of Gethsemane while the disciples slept.
He lived life fully, even in the very shadows of death. He had committed at the age of 12 to be busy about his father’s business. He was, is now, and forever will be savior of the world and faithful friend of sinners.
Our Lord Jesus was touched with every emotion and physical pain that anyone in the world today feels. Scripture teaches that he is the great high priest who is touched by feelings of our infirmities. Whatever bothers a child of God obviously bothers God.
One author said he supposed if all Jesus ever did was written down, the world itself would not be large enough to contain the books. Jesus is indeed Immanuel, God with us. There are lessons for everyone who understands his stories. He frequently said, “If you have ears to hear, please listen.”
As the Lenten journey with Jesus takes us closer to the cross, may the experience with the fig tree speak again. We are all called to be trees of righteousness, plantings of the Lord, that He may be glorified. Good trees bear good fruit. Effective trees must be cared for and pruned. The Bible says we can identify a tree by the fruit it brings forth.
What kind of spiritual fruit does my life produce? Are we taking up space on planet Earth, or are our lives making a difference? Many souls are hungry for true satisfaction and abundant life. The Psalmist wrote, “Oh taste and see that the Lord is good.” You and I can bear that good fruit and share with a tired and hungry world.
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor at Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.