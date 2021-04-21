Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Mark Twain once said, “It ain’t the parts of the Bible that I can’t understand that bother me, it is the parts that I do understand.”
Many of us as children learned the golden rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” The Golden Rule was spoken by Jesus during his sermon on the mount, and is found in Matthew 7:12, “Do to others whatever you would like them to do to you. This is the essence of all that is taught in the law and the prophets.”
In other words, treat people the way you want to be treated. That’s the sort of thing Mark Twain was thinking about. There is nothing tricky about Jesus’ words. There are no translation problems. This verse, which we call the Golden Rule, states a principle for conduct that is timeless in its simplicity. If you want respect, treat people with respect. If you want people to be patient with you, be patient with people. If you want people to forgive you, be quick to forgive.
We learned the rule as children, but do we practice it as adults? All around us, we see examples of disrespect and cruelty. We fail to love one another as we should. Sometimes we even struggle to be civil.
How many of us are guilty of practicing a cheap substitute of the Golden Rule instead? We treat others well if they agree with us, share our faith, belong to the same political party, and treat us well in return.
When in doubt about how to treat another person, Jesus’ words provide the perfect guide: Do for them the same thing you would want done for you if you were in their place. No wonder it’s called the Golden Rule.
As a Christian, we are to take the initiative to treat people the way we want to be treated, not the way they treat us. Don’t wait for someone else to do what is right; be the one who does what is right first. Learning how to treat people the way you want to be treated will dramatically change your life, and if enough of us would truly live by this “Golden Rule,” think about what the world around us would look like.
Rick Meade is pastor at Lynn Garden Baptist Church in Kingsport.