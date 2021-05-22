Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
During the stressful time in which we are living, we need God’s Word more than ever as our roadmap for life. The Psalmist asked God in Psalm 119:133, the longest chapter in the Word of God, to order his steps in thy word.
I am old enough to remember the days before GPS on our phones. If you went somewhere, you either followed verbal directions or used a road map which was purchased or picked up for free at gas stations.
From reading the map you could find the mileage from exit to exit and which route to take. When planning a trip, you would study the map to know where to go, and in every situation, the road map got you where you needed to go.
Today, with the advent of GPS, one can plug in the desired destination, and with voice and map navigation have a much more enhanced means to get there. But as we go through life and in order to reach our eternal destination, we are encouraged by a navigation tool that has never failed, which is God’s Word! As we use God’s GPS, we need to consider three things.
First, we must consider the Uncertain Perils. Life without the Word of God is a perilous maze with hidden pits, traps, dead ends and disappointing destinations. There are many voices whispering in our ears to take a path that looks appealing, but only leads to disaster. Proverbs 14:12 tells us, “There is a way which seems right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.” Any path you take that is not prescribed by God’s Word is filled with uncertain perils.
Second, we must consider the Unpretentious Prayer. The psalmist prayed, “Order my steps in thy word: and let not any iniquity have dominion over me.” This is a simple prayer specifically asking God to guide his steps by God’s Word, trusting God to lead him in the right direction.
When missionary Jim Elliot prayed for God to give him clear direction in taking the Gospel to people in Ecuador who had never heard the Gospel, he claimed Exodus 23:20: “Behold, I send an Angel before thee, to keep thee in the way, and to bring thee into the place which I have prepared.”
Third, we must consider the Upright Path. David desired that no iniquity would have dominion over him. In short, he did not want to stray off the path God had for him. He remembered making decisions outside of God’s Word and the disasters it led to, so he did not want to fall into sin, be misled, or proceed without God’s favor upon him. So, he followed the guided Godly and goodly path.
Proverbs 3:5-6 says, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your paths.”
Make sure to use God’s GPS! It has never failed anyone before and will not fail you now. Lay out your life before God, open His Word, listen to His voice, and follow the path He gives you.
Hobbie McCreary is pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Johnson City.