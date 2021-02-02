Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Punxsutawney Phil is a groundhog that comes out of his burrow on Gobbler’s Knob in Pennsylvania on Feb. 2 each year to predict the weather. According to legend, if Phil sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of cold weather. If he doesn’t see his shadow, spring will come early. And then there’s Saltville, Virginia’s, Woolly Mammoth, who makes his weather prediction.
This is all in good humor, of course. No one, to my knowledge, takes Phil the groundhog’s or Woolly the mammoth’s predictions too seriously.
However, there is a book — the Word of God, the Holy Bible — that is always right. The words of the Bible are words you and I must take seriously because they are words given to us by God himself.
If you are striving to be an obedient follower of Jesus Christ, the devil will be on the attack. He will do everything in His power to distract you. We cannot fight against Satan with weapons of this world; it simply will not work. The Word of God is the ultimate weapon we need to fight these attacks. Jesus set the example of battling against Satan.
Three times He was tempted, and three times He quoted the Word of God as He resisted each temptation presented to Him. Paul, writing to Timothy in 2 Timothy 3, wrote, “From a child thou hast known the holy scriptures, which are able to make thee wise unto salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus. All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness…”
Many of us rely on so many of the things of this world — advice columns, self-help books, TV talk shows, and yes even horoscopes, groundhogs and woolly mammoths — to provide answers to questions we have, to encourage us when we’re down and out and to bring satisfaction to our lives. God’s Word has an answer for every question that matters. God’s Word is the most valuable possession we own because it is His written message to us.
Our lives are strengthened and changed for the better when we read it, believe it and obey it. “The grass withereth, the flower fadeth; but the word of our God shall stand forever.” (Isaiah 40:8).
Rick Meade is pastor of Lynn Garden Baptist Church in Kingsport.
Rick Meade is pastor of Lynn Garden Baptist Church in Kingsport.