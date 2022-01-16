Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
So, it’s 2022 A.D. — over 20 years into a new millennium. Who knows what challenges lie in store? No one but God, and He wouldn’t lead us to those challenges without leading us through them. He has already prepared the way and appropriated what we need when we need it.
Confidence about that is called “faith.” It’s what keeps us moving forward with settled conviction that everything is under control as per God’s sovereign will. Moreover, it’s the truth in which our very souls can find rest and comfort for the times ahead. It has been said that God’s sovereignty is the Christian’s doctrine of rest.
When God’s people were facing a Babylonian captivity of 70 years, hearts were heavy and spirits were broken. But through Jeremiah the Prophet, God delivered this encouraging word: “I know the plans I have for you; plans for welfare and not for calamity, to give you a future and a hope.” (Jeremiah 29:11)
“A future and a hope” is God’s promise to His people about the times ahead, and the promise remains unchanged for us to face 2022 and beyond.
In this new year, may our faith be fortified by the assurance of God’s abiding watch-care. Yes, let us be sure to know His provisions are already waiting in the future for us to receive at just the right time. Most importantly, let us be reminded that the promises of God are always fulfilled in and through Jesus. As Paul says in 1 Corinthians 1:20, “As many as are the promises of God, in Christ, they are ‘Yes;’ therefore, also through Him is our ‘Amen’ to the glory of God.” It is in lockstep with Jesus that we can begin 2022 to say, even now, “Yes and Amen!”
Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church in Kingsport.