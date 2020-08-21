{div id=”SafeStyles1597636956”}Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Fifth in a seven-part series
FIRST STEPS WHEN YOU ARE OVER- WHELMED — I KINGS 19:9-14 (Part 5)
When you read Elijah’s words, you can sense the frustration and heartache. Now, before, God has taken the gentle approach and fed and nourished Elijah. But this time, His approach is considerably different. Elijah needed a reminder, a wake-up call that this was the God of Israel that Elijah was serving, and not one of the powerless idols the nation had been worshipping recently.
So God tells Elijah to step out of the cave. And then the Bible says that the Lord passed by. And He does so in three great demonstrations of His power:
A wind so strong that the rocks around the cave entrance break in two, but He did not speak to Elijah (the meaning of “but the Lord was not in the wind”).
This was followed by an earthquake that shook the very foundation where Elijah was standing, but still no word from God.
Then a great fire passed by the entrance of the cave, but God still did not speak.
And then there was a still small voice — again. The God of all power was speaking. But after all the tumult, his voice was a gentle whisper.
The wind, the earthquake and the fire were reminders to Elijah that despite how hopeless Elijah felt and how much of a failure he might seem to himself, God was still on the throne, and He was still using Elijah!
And when we go through a time of uncertainty, of fear, of stress, or of anxiety, we need to remember that for the believer, we are still children of God, that our God is still on the throne, and that His power is enough to overcome the darkness in our lives, or that He is powerful enough to keep us as He leads us through the time of struggle.