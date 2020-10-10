Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Love is a confusing word. There are so many kinds of love. For example, there is the love of a parent for a child. There is puppy love when you are very young. There is the love of actual puppies. There is the love we have for our favorite sports teams. And, of course, there’s romantic love.
Jesus was asked, “Of all the commandments, which one is the most important?” He said it was love. “You must love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your being, with all your mind, and with all your strength” (Mark 12:29-30).
I want us to consider our response to God’s love for us. It is possible to be a regular church attender, to be a good person, to call yourself a Christian, and still never have felt anything remotely like being in love with God.
How can we spend our entire lives attending church and not be in love with God and not know how deeply God loves us? I’m not sure how, but somehow, some of us miss it. We miss the most important, the most life-changing thread in the stories that make up our tradition. Somehow, we miss the truth that God is passionately in love with us.
It is not possible to understand God’s love completely, but I think it is safe to say God’s love is not like any other kind of love we know. God’s love is never-ending, never-wavering, completely sacrificial, and soul-saving. No other love can make these claims.
Think about the stories Jesus told to give us a picture of who God is. God is a woman who gets everyone she knows to help her find the one coin that got lost. You are that coin. God is a parent who loves his child so much that he sacrifices every shred of his dignity, running to welcome home a child who only came back because he had spent all the money. You are that child.
God wants you to see how much you are loved, and when you do, you will fall in love with God. You can know the deep peace and confidence that you are a deeply loved child of God.
God has taken the initiative. God has offered us a love relationship, and now it is up to us to embrace that relationship. It is up to us to keep that relationship alive and growing.
The Rev. Elaine Ruth is pastor at First United Methodist Church in Surgoinsville.